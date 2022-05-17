Aid granted for Don Pepe apartment evictees on Ibiza of up to 1,200€/month

The president of the Balearic Govern, Francina Armengol, took advantage of her Executive’s trip to Ibiza to announce that a grant of 847,000 euros in favor of the Sant Josep City Council is being processed to distribute aid among the residents evicted from block A of the Don Pepe apartments in es Codolar. This subsidy, with a duration of three years, should help those affected by the forced eviction from their homes to pay for alternative housing while waiting for the Administration to build a new building on another site, outside the Natural Park of ses Salines, in exchange for the demolition of the current one.

Don Pepe evictee assistance