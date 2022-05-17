21.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

Aid granted for Don Pepe apartment evictees on Ibiza of up to 1,200€/month

Armengol announces that a grant of 874,000 euros is being processed to pay for alternative housing for the Don Pepe evictees for three years.

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
Aid for Don Pepe apartment evictees on Ibiza of up to 1,200€/month
Armengol announces that a grant of 874,000 euros is being processed to pay for alternative housing for the Don Pepe evictees for three years.

The president of the Balearic Govern, Francina Armengol, took advantage of her Executive’s trip to Ibiza to announce that a grant of 847,000 euros in favor of the Sant Josep City Council is being processed to distribute aid among the residents evicted from block A of the Don Pepe apartments in es Codolar. This subsidy, with a duration of three years, should help those affected by the forced eviction from their homes to pay for alternative housing while waiting for the Administration to build a new building on another site, outside the Natural Park of ses Salines, in exchange for the demolition of the current one.

Don Pepe evictee assistance

Armengol explained that the amount of financial assistance will amount to 750 euros per month if only one person resides in the affected property, 900 euros if there are two and 1,200 per month if the family consists of three or more people. The president recalled that the Balearic Govern “pledged to stand with the Don Pepe neighbors” and would help them pay for “alternative housing” during the three years that the processing and construction of the new building is expected to last.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte