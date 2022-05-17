Aid granted for Don Pepe apartment evictees on Ibiza of up to 1,200€/month

The president of the Balearic Govern, Francina Armengol, took advantage of her Executive’s trip to Ibiza to announce that a grant of 847,000 euros in favor of the Sant Josep City Council is being processed to distribute aid among the residents evicted from block A of the Don Pepe apartments in es Codolar. This subsidy, with a duration of three years, should help those affected by the forced eviction from their homes to pay for alternative housing while waiting for the Administration to build a new building on another site, outside the Natural Park of ses Salines, in exchange for the demolition of the current one.
Don Pepe evictee assistance
Armengol explained that the amount of financial assistance will amount to 750 euros per month if only one person resides in the affected property, 900 euros if there are two and 1,200 per month if the family consists of three or more people. The president recalled that the Balearic Govern “pledged to stand with the Don Pepe neighbors” and would help them pay for “alternative housing” during the three years that the processing and construction of the new building is expected to last.
