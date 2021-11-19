15.4 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, November 22, 2021
Tourists are satisfied with Formentera but criticize prices

The high prices, overcrowding on the beaches and traffic on the roads are the aspects tourists rate the worst in Formentera. On the positive side, they appreciate the landscape, the beaches and the tranquillity and highly rate the local cuisine and service

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
File image of a beach in Formentera.

The tourists who chose Formentera to spend their holidays this summer or visited the island for a day, left with an incredible satisfaction rate of 99%. On the other hand, the high prices in relation to quality continues to be the most criticized aspect together with overcrowding and the noise during the whole tourist season. Once again this year, the Spanish and then Italian tourists were the most common.

This is one of the data extracted from the 2021 Tourism Satisfaction Barometer that  the president of the Consell, Ana Juan, presented yesterday along with the vice president and Councillor for Tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, who stressed: “The overall figure of satisfaction remains above 99% , specifically 99.2%, this is something exceptional”.

Ses Platgetes, an oasis among the rocks of Formentera
Ses Platgetes, an astonishing succession of nooks and crannies between abrupt coastline of Formentera

The Data Observatory technician, Catalina Ramis, presented the results, which are based on almost 2,500 surveys completed by tourists throughout the months of the high season, to determine the degree of satisfaction and analyse the possible threats and strengths of the destination.

The objective “is to take measures that can satisfy tourists, but also residents, who often coincide”, explained Alejandra Ferrer. The event was attended by business people and representatives of various groups related to the activity

Landscape and beaches in Formentera

The beaches, the landscape, the climate, remain the elements most valued by visitors, highlighting the rise in value this year of the tranquility offered by the island, an element that is also highly valued.

In contrast to these positive values are the weaknesses or the aspects most criticised by visitors. In this regard, the saturation of people and vehicles, as well as the high prices receive a lower valuation. The majority of tourists were nationals, followed by Italians.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

