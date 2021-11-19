Tourists are satisfied with Formentera but criticize prices

This is one of the data extracted from the 2021 Tourism Satisfaction Barometer that the president of the Consell, Ana Juan, presented yesterday along with the vice president and Councillor for Tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, who stressed: “The overall figure of satisfaction remains above 99% , specifically 99.2%, this is something exceptional”.

The Data Observatory technician, Catalina Ramis, presented the results, which are based on almost 2,500 surveys completed by tourists throughout the months of the high season, to determine the degree of satisfaction and analyse the possible threats and strengths of the destination.

The objective “is to take measures that can satisfy tourists, but also residents, who often coincide”, explained Alejandra Ferrer. The event was attended by business people and representatives of various groups related to the activity

Landscape and beaches in Formentera

The beaches, the landscape, the climate, remain the elements most valued by visitors, highlighting the rise in value this year of the tranquility offered by the island, an element that is also highly valued.

In contrast to these positive values are the weaknesses or the aspects most criticised by visitors. In this regard, the saturation of people and vehicles, as well as the high prices receive a lower valuation. The majority of tourists were nationals, followed by Italians.

