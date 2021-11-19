Tourists are satisfied with Formentera but criticize prices

The tourists who chose Formentera to spend their holidays this summer or visited the island for a day, left with an incredible satisfaction rate of 99%. On the other hand, the high prices in relation to quality continues to be the most criticized aspect together with overcrowding and the noise during the whole tourist season. Once again this year, the Spanish and then Italian tourists were the most common.
This is one of the data extracted from the 2021 Tourism Satisfaction Barometer that the president of the Consell, Ana Juan, presented yesterday along with the vice president and Councillor for Tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, who stressed: “The overall figure of satisfaction remains above 99% , specifically 99.2%, this is something exceptional”.
The Data Observatory technician, Catalina Ramis, presented the results, which are based on almost 2,500 surveys completed by tourists throughout the months of the high season, to determine the degree of satisfaction and analyse the possible threats and strengths of the destination.
The objective “is to take measures that can satisfy tourists, but also residents, who often coincide”, explained Alejandra Ferrer. The event was attended by business people and representatives of various groups related to the activity
Landscape and beaches in Formentera
The beaches, the landscape, the climate, remain the elements most valued by visitors, highlighting the rise in value this year of the tranquility offered by the island, an element that is also highly valued.
In contrast to these positive values are the weaknesses or the aspects most criticised by visitors. In this regard, the saturation of people and vehicles, as well as the high prices receive a lower valuation. The majority of tourists were nationals, followed by Italians.
