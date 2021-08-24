Provisional release for the two arrested for multiple rape and assault on Formentera

The two men, aged 32 and 37 and of Moroccan origin, will be required to appear in court daily until the trial.

After the hearing, the magistrate in charge of the case confiscated the two mens’ passports and ordered them not to leave the Pitiusas until the day of the trial. Diario de Ibiza tried to contact the lawyers of the two accused, Maria Ribas and Francisca Fernandez, the only people (together with the victim’s lawyer) who were present during the declarations that the two men made before the judge in a closed hearing, who preferred not to make a statement .

Early in the morning, at 9.20am, a Guardia Civil van arrived at the Ibiza courts with the two defendants, who were taken in the police vehciel directly to the holdings cells. The detainees appeared before the judge during the hearing, which lasted until after 6pm.

After statements from the alleged perpetrators of the brutal aggression in which a young Mallorca woman was raped, tortured and abused for more than 14 hours, the judge ordered their provisional release “ due to the possible lack of reliable evidence”, judicial sources confirmed.

