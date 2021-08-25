The Consell de Formentera is a public defender in the case of gang rape

The Consell de Formentera will appear as a public defender in the case of the gang rape perpetrated against a 19 year old girl.

In a statement, the island institution said Tuesday that, in this way, “reinforces” its support for the victim.

It has also said it trusts that justice will act “quickly” to clarify the facts and “comply” with the law.

The two men arrested for the sexual assault, two men of Moroccan origin aged 32 and 37, were released on bail on Monday afternoon after testifying before the Court of Instruction number 2 of Ibiza.

The judge has seized their passports, imposed a ban on leaving Ibiza and Formentera and has ordered them to report in periodically, reported sources from the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB).

The events occurred in late July and a week later, the victim filed a complaint with the Policía National in Palma, which then transferred the case to the Civil Guard.

A third Moroccan man was also allegedly involved in the rape but has fled to Morocco where he is under a search and arrest warrant so that he can be brought to justice.