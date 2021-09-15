27.2 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Average of 18,000 vehicles per day circulated in Formentera in July and August

The vehicle entry regulation on Formentera achieves its goals, reducing the number of vehicles on the island by 4% every year beginning in 2019

Carmelo Convalia
Cars waiting to board at the port of Ibiza on their way to Formentera. GERARD FELIP.

In the third year of the regulation of the entry of vehicles to Formentera, known as Formentera.eco, a unique plan in Spain, objectives are continuing to be met. These objectives include reducing motor vehicles that can move around the island in summer by 4%, between 24 June and 7 September.

The daily average of vehicles that were permitted to circulate was 17,963 units. But the Department of Mobility of the Consell is especially focussed the pressure of July and August to draw conclusions. During these months the daily average of vehicles was 18,138, 4.4% less than in 2020, with a daily average of 19,616 among cars and motorcycles .

As occured last year, the quota established for the entry of passenger cars was exceeded in the month of August, as for the quota of visitors, which was this year set at 20,591 units. This figure was reached on five separate days: 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th. Last year this circumstance also occurred on four days during August. Throughout that month the average daily occupancy of visitor cars was over 90% for at least 24 days. In the case of motorcycles the same pattern has been repeated, exhausting the quota for eleven days in August, while in 2020 the authorized quota was only reached four days out of the month.

“The established objectives have been achieved, although the traffic on our roads continues to be excessive and there is saturation at peak hours”

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

