Average of 18,000 vehicles per day circulated in Formentera in July and August

The daily average of vehicles that were permitted to circulate was 17,963 units. But the Department of Mobility of the Consell is especially focussed the pressure of July and August to draw conclusions. During these months the daily average of vehicles was 18,138, 4.4% less than in 2020, with a daily average of 19,616 among cars and motorcycles .

As occured last year, the quota established for the entry of passenger cars was exceeded in the month of August, as for the quota of visitors, which was this year set at 20,591 units. This figure was reached on five separate days: 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th. Last year this circumstance also occurred on four days during August. Throughout that month the average daily occupancy of visitor cars was over 90% for at least 24 days. In the case of motorcycles the same pattern has been repeated, exhausting the quota for eleven days in August, while in 2020 the authorized quota was only reached four days out of the month.

“The established objectives have been achieved, although the traffic on our roads continues to be excessive and there is saturation at peak hours”

