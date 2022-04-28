Black Coffee and Damian Lazarus unleash jaw dropping saturday lineups at Hï Ibiza

The announcement of the incredible line up of artists set to appear with Black Coffee (Grammy Award Winning artist) for his anticipated Hï Ibiza residency over summer has left many a jaw on the floor. Along with Damian Lazarus‘ residency in the club room every week, accompanied by a slew of trailblazing underground guests, Saturday night entry to Hï Ibiza will be this season’s most sought-after events.

Black Coffee returns

House megastar Black Coffee returns to Hï Ibiza this season, resuming one of the most ground-breaking residences on the island, each Saturday starting May 14th through to October 1st. The megaclub’s sprawling Theatre room will again host the signature Afropolitan house sounds from Black Coffee, joined by a handpicked lineup of groundbreaking and iconic guests from all around the globe. The lineup features Black Coffee’s close pal and DJ heavyweight THEMBA, alongside other South African influencers Da Capo, DJ Kabila, DJ Merlon, Glen Lewis, Julian Gomes, Lemon & Herb and Trancemicsoul, who will all share their individual and profound spins on Afropolitan house and show why this sound is currently one of the hottest worldwide.

It addition, a host of other buzzing artists will serve up a huge range of musical offerings, such as American trailblazers Kerri Chandler and the soulful Louie Vega. Featuring unique selections from the uber-characteristic Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers, signature guitar and synth fusions from Red Axes, multi-layered soundscapes by Henrick Schwarz and lengthy, mesmerising and melodic bangers from the boss of Life And Death DJ Tennis. Bedouin, Jimi Jules and Kintar deliver the house sounds, along with the tech prowess of Andrea Oliva, Nic Fanciulli and Keinemusik’s &ME, Adam Port and Rampa. Coupled with huge, rolling techno from Marco Carola, Jan Blomqvist and TSHA, there are the pros from France Manoo, Rocco Rodamaal and Salomé le Chat, Nigerian house by Laolu, diverse cuts from Danish trio WhoMadeWho and much more from Airrica, Angelos, Badbox, China, Desiree, DJEFF and Parallells.

Over at The Club room, the electrifying new residency of Damian Lazarus will transport you to another realm with compelling artists and earthshattering production for an epically magical experience. This visual feast comes with a party for the ears too, with a host of leading DJs spanning across the universes of house, minimal and techno.

Two of Ibiza’s favourites, Audiofly and Clive Henry team up with American genre-mashers DJ Holographic and DJ Three, Cassy contributes her ever hard-hitting beats while the master of minimalism Priku will provide the depth. Francesca Lombardo always manages to connect the dots between garage, breaks and techno with poise while Bedouin show off their signature shamanic desert house sound. The French duo Parallells lends a heavily melodic approach to electronica just like the Kompakt founder Michael Mayer and his label comrade Rebolledo.

Across the way, there’s Afro House selector Amémé, with Cristina’s sounds swinging from micro house to upbeat minimal, the talismanic and unpredictable Jonny Rock with his supurb taste and Yulia‘s minimalist deep tech sound with strong Detroit and Chicago house influences. Others on the bill and at the apex include Israeli artist Adam Ten, classically trained Bartolomeo, Italo-Mexican electronic pioneer Concret, and writer-turned-artist Elif from Istanbul. The haunting sounds of Goldcap and Joplyn top off this mighty lineup, together with Russia’s Serge Devant, Afro house from Layla Benitez, Berlin’s Tibi Dabo and Yulia Niko, plus Kemikal Ali + Bettina, Lum, Maglia, Manqo and the tech house duo from London Senzala.

This summer is loaded with juicy sets from the underground’s hottest artists, making Saturdays with Black Coffee and David Lazarus on Ibiza the edgiest night out there is. Tickets are available now!