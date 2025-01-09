The Super Flower opens the Sant Antoni festivities

The Super Flower of Sant Antoni, one of the most anticipated and multitudinous events of the Ibizan winter, will kick off this Saturday the Sant Antoni festivities, whose program has been presented by the Mayor, Marcos Serra, and the Councillor for Festivities, Miguel Tur. A program that highlights traditions such as the blessing of animals on January 17, but also has two key events, the concert of the well-known humorous rock group Los Inhumanos, on Saturday February 28, and the XII World Rice Championship of Matanzas, scheduled for Saturday February 1.

The festivities kick off this Friday with two outstanding events: at 6.30 p.m., the painting exhibition ‘Arco de la verdad’ by Marvina Kang Hughes will be inaugurated at the Far de ses Coves Blanques, and at 9 p.m., the concert of Los Varadero Band at the Passeig de ses Fonts Market.

The traditional Super Flower will be held on Saturday, January 11 will be held in the municipality. At noon, the Mini Flower will be held for the little ones, with activities such as face painting, workshops and surprises, and a children’s fair that will open from 11 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the Passeig de ses Fonts. From 8 pm, there will be sessions of DJs Javi Box, DJ Pharma and Mr. Cardona in the Market stalls, in a special day of music and hippy atmosphere throughout the day. In addition, at 5 pm, the FlowerFreak, a geek and otaku culture event will be held at the Espai Jove.

During the weekend, it will also be held the XLII Festival of Balls, Music and Popular Song of our land, organized by the Grup Folklòric de Buscastell, which will take place on Sunday from 12 to 11 am at the Cine Regio. At 13.30 hours, the group Fuel Pressure Regulator will offer a concert at the Market.

The festivities will host other outstanding musical performances as Crossroad (January 16), Stone Corners (January 19) or the mythical group of humorous and lighthearted style The Inhumans (January 18), a reference of the 80’s and 90’s, which will be one of the main events of the festivities.

On February 1, another of the program’s highlights will be held: the XII World Championship of Matanzos Rice in s’Era d’en Manyàwith music, animation, ball pagès and prizes for the best rice. Registrations can be made from January 14 at the cafeteria Es Clot, from 9 am. The World Junior Rice Competition of Matanzas will also be held on January 31, for the benefit of school trips for primary and secondary schools. There will be cash prizes for the top three finishers, and registration will be free until January 24 at festes@santantoni.net.

Big day

Sant Antoni’s big day, January 17will begin at 12 noon with the solemn mass, followed by a procession. Then, in the Passeig de ses Fonts, there will be the traditional blessing of animals, an exhibition of ball pagès by sa Colla de Portmany and a tasting of fritters and wine. The little ones will be able to enjoy the children’s fair at the usual time.

From 9.30 am, the Petanca Tournament will be held in the courts of Can Bonet and Plaza España, by the Club Petanca Sant Antoni. At 4.30 pm, it will be the turn of the event ‘The Floor is Lava’, a team game that tests the collaboration between participants and is part of another of the novelties of the program. The day will end with a tribute concert to The Cure, U2 and Depeche Mode, with The 80s Show by Neon Collective, at 10 pm.

Cultural events

The cultural program of the festivities includes exhibitions, theater performances and presentations. As for exhibitions, on January 16 the photographic exhibition ‘El Camí’ by Cris AC will be inaugurated at Sa Punta des Molí, and on January 30, the art exhibition ‘Teixint Arcans’ by Bárbara Velli at the Far de ses Coves Blanques, at 6.30 pm.

There will also be several screenings, such as the new documentary by José Luis Mir carlos Cardona, an Ibizan in Hollywood’which will be presented on January 23 at 8 p.m. in the auditorium of the Cervantes Cultural Center. On January 24, the film ‘Anora’ will be screened at the Cine Regio within the Zinètic program, a cycle in original version with subtitles.

The cycle of visual concerts ‘Ones de Llum’ (Ones of Light) continues with a concert in the church of Sant Antoni on January 25 at 8.30 pm. On January 26, at 1.30 p.m., a Musical Paella will be held by the Asociación Musico-Cultural Retro at the Hotel Puchet, with raffles and lots of fun and the legendary group Los Salvajes as special guest.

In addition, on January 26, at 12 noon, an original play by Vicent Serra ‘Història d’un premi’ will be performed by the Grup de Teatre de l’Associació de Veïns des Molí at the Cine Regio.

As a novelty this year, the following will also be performed dramatized visits entitled ‘Tots a refugi! Esglesia de Portmany 1692’ by Miguel Vingut and Neus Torres, on January 31 at 5 pm and February 2 at 12.30 pm. Places will be limited and prior registration is required at www.santantoni.net, from January 20 to 29.

Sporting events

Sport will be one of the main themes of the festivities, with several competitions and events scheduled, such as the Tennis Tournament (from January 7 to February 1), the Nordic walking outing through Sa Talaia (January 18), the Bassetja Pull (January 19), the Judo Trophy (January 25), and the night walk ‘Anem de lluna i mirem-nos sa flor’, a night walk from Sant Antoni to Corona with which the festivities will conclude (February 14).

On January 18, the Premis de l’Esport will be held at the Cine Regiowhere the most outstanding athletes of Sant Antoni in 2024 will be recognized.

Other activities

The main charity event of the festivities will be on January 19, from 11 am to 5 pm, with a day to raise funds for the Association to Help Families of Children with Cancer of the Balearic Islands (Aspanob).

In the Espai Jove there will also be other events, such as WizarDracsorganized by Dracs d’Eivissa (January 25 and 26), and another one organized by the Otaku Association (February 2).

The program also includes events such as the XXI Neteja a Fons de la Badia de Portmany (February 2nd), the XVI Neteja a Sa Talaia (February 9th), the XVIII Sant Antoni Rural (February 2) or the lunch tribute to the elderly in the restaurant Es Cruce (February 9).

The mayor explains that a program of festivities has been prepared for everyone, with activities that combine tradition and fun. “There will be cultural shows, sports proposals, children’s and youth activities and musical events to share with family and friends,” details Serra, who has invited the entire population to participate in these festivities during the months of January and February.

Miguel Tur highlights several events such as the Super Flower, the World Matanzas Rice Competition and, as a novelty, the dramatized visits to the church of Sant Antoni. “These festivities are mainly focused on children and young people,” says Tur, who highlights that “the big day of Sant Antoni, January 17, will perform The 80s Show by Neon Collective, a group that performs versions of well-known groups such as The Cure or U2”.

