Rice World Cup set for Matanzas de Sant Antoni: dates and registration open

The World Championship of Arròs de Matances, a typical dish in Ibiza, has become in the last few years in one of the most awaited gastronomic and social events of the Ibizan winter. Groups of friends, co-workers and families compete in each edition to take home the title.

In only eleven years, the 2025 edition will be the XII edition, and it is already one of the most important meetings of its kind with the highest participation in Spain and every year the center of town, in Rossell street and the surrounding streets, are a hive of activity with thousands of people who come to enjoy the food, but also the atmosphere and the music.

The championship will be held this year on Saturday February 1 and registration opens next Tuesday, January 14, from 9 am at the cafeteria Es Clot in carrer Ample. The City Council also has an email to inform interested parties: festes@santantoni.net.

In the 2024 edition, no less than 130 teams signed upthey competed for the three first prizes for the best rice dishes and the prize for the best decorated and most animated stand. They are teams of up to a maximum of 15 people for which there is only one requirement, that they go with a desire to work, but also to have fun. Everyone will have to bring their work equipment and cook at least one kilo of rice. The first three will receive a lot of typical products and the winner, in addition, a steel sculpture in reference to this typical dish.

In addition to the rice dishes of each group, there will be as always a popular rice for charitable purposes, both live music and dj’s and ball pagès to start the day at 11 am.

The Super Flower opens the Sant Antoni festivities

Last year’s winners were the ‘Autoescuela Santa Gertrudis’ team, a classic of the gastronomic contests of Ibiza that has already won four world championships. Will they opt again to take the statuette that accredits them as winners? If they do, they will be the team to beat. In 2024 ‘Gone with the Pig’ came in a creditable second place and ‘Generali Seguros’ in third.

Junior Contest

As it happened last year in this XII edition there will be also a Junior World Cup end-of-course trip open to all primary and secondary schools to raise funds for their trips. The contest will take place the day before, on January 31, at S’Era d’en Manyà square. It is aimed at students in 6th grade of Primary and 4th of ESO. The teams must be composed of a maximum of 15 students and must be guided or accompanied by adults, either family members, members of parents’ associations or teachers of the school.

The prizes to be distributed will be for the first three classified, consisting of 750 euros for first place, 500 euros for second place, and 250 euros for third place. To participate, teams must provide the necessary ingredients and cooking utensils and cook a minimum of one kilo of rice.

Registration for the junior competition is now open free of charge until Friday, January 24 by emailing festes@santantoni.net.

