Wednesday, October 8, 2025
23.9 C
Ibiza Town

New speed camera in Ibiza: this is its location and speed limit

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
New radar in Ibiza: this is the location and the speed allowed

A new speed camera has been installed on the roads of Ibiza by Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT). The device was placed on Wednesday on the airport road towards Ibiza Town, shortly after the roundabout at Ses Salines.

Next to the camera, a new traffic sign indicates a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour on this stretch of road.

8 speed cameras around Ibiza

According to information published on the DGT’s website, there are currently eight fixed speed devices operating at various points around the island. The newly installed camera has not yet been listed as operational by the DGT

