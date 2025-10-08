Wednesday, October 8, 2025
23.9 C
Ibiza Town

DANA Alice in Ibiza: Aemet extends the rain alert until Friday

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Dana Alice in Ibiza: Aemet extends the alert until Friday

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended the alert for heavy rain in Ibiza and Formentera until Friday due to DANA Alice. Meteorologists have activated the yellow warning level in the Pitiusas between midnight and 6 a.m. on the 10th.

The forecast indicates that from Thursday night into Friday morning, storms will continue, with up to 30 litres of rain per square metre expected in just one hour — in addition to the rainfall recorded throughout Thursday.

This warning comes on top of the orange alert issued by Aemet for Thursday, which will be active from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The agency warns that rainfall could reach up to 100 litres per square metre in four hours.

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo stressed on Wednesday that DANA Alice — the first of the 2025–2026 season — carries a “high potential danger” of flooding from Wednesday afternoon and at least until next Sunday in areas of eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands.

“This is a situation of high potential danger because the intensity and persistence of the showers could lead to flash floods in low-lying areas, streams and ravines”, he said in statements released to the media.

