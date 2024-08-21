Two new fixed speed radars installed in Ibiza

The Councilor of Road Infrastructures of the Consell Insular de Ibiza, Mariano Juan, has asked the Balearic Government to reduce the maximum speed of the stretch of Can Guillemó the speed limit has been reduced from 80 to 60 km/h, after the General Direction of Traffic (DGT) has installed the radar requested by the insular institution to control the speed in this conflictive point of the road network due to the accumulation of several serious accidents, informs the institution in a press release.

“The objective is reduce the speed on this stretch as much as possible and guarantee that the radar is an effective measure”, explained Juan, who remarked that this is the second fixed radar requested by the Consell to the DGT: the other has been installed at the EI-900 at Sant Francesc de ses Salines.

Dangerous sections

As the councilor recalled, the requests from the Consell de Ibiza during the last four years to the DGT to install radars in these dangerous sections of the island’s road network “have been constant because, from the Department of Road Infrastructure we implemented measures such as reducing speed and better signaling pedestrian crossings, but it was necessary to control the speed of vehicles circulating and the installation of these radars is essential”.

Juan has shown his “satisfaction with the DGT’s attention to our request“The radars on these roads “will make it possible to guarantee safety in these areas for both pedestrians and drivers”.

Regarding Can Guillemó, Juan explained that the Department of Road Network has executed several actions in the urban section of this road, such as the improvement of the traffic light signaling with luminous signals and the maximum speed of the section has been reduced from 80 km/h to 50 km/h. Now, with the radar requested to the DGT, “we have pushed for the speed to be reduced to 60 km/h in the section before the urban section that already has a 50 km/h limit, which will allow road users to progressively reduce their speed, passing through a radar zone with a 60 km/h limit”.

