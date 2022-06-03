25.3 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...

Ibiza hotel reopens after a complete refurbishment and upgrade from 2 to 4 stars

The hotel establishment has been closed for a couple of years.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Ibiza hotel reopens after a complete refurbishment and upgraded from 2 to 4 stars
The hotel establishment has been closed for a couple of years.

The Vibra Hotels group has announced the opening of Hotel Vibra Piscis after a comprehensive refurbishment with an investment of over 13 million euros that began in February 2020.

According to the chain’s CEO, Antonio Domenech, “the Hotel Vibra Piscis is one of the group’s most ambitious projects due to its size, the increase in category, as it goes from two to four stars, and the extensive restyling of both exterior and interior design”. For his part, José Manuel Cabrera, director of the Piscis, emphasized that “it is focused on a public with a certain level of purchasing power that seeks unique, fascinating experiences and moments to remember”.

Adults-only hotel

The adults-only complex, with 366 rooms, now has a new look, but maintains its architectural features. It also offers the ‘all inclusive’ modality, with an “extensive gastronomic offering”, according to a press release.

The Hotel Vibra Piscis will remain open for four months, which will be extended to six in 2023, and will employ more than a hundred people.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte