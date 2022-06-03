Ibiza hotel reopens after a complete refurbishment and upgrade from 2 to 4 stars

The Vibra Hotels group has announced the opening of Hotel Vibra Piscis after a comprehensive refurbishment with an investment of over 13 million euros that began in February 2020.

According to the chain’s CEO, Antonio Domenech, “the Hotel Vibra Piscis is one of the group’s most ambitious projects due to its size, the increase in category, as it goes from two to four stars , and the extensive restyling of both exterior and interior design”. For his part, José Manuel Cabrera, director of the Piscis , emphasized that “it is focused on a public with a certain level of purchasing power that seeks unique, fascinating experiences and moments to remember”.

The adults-only complex, with 366 rooms, now has a new look, but maintains its architectural features. It also offers the ‘all inclusive’ modality, with an “extensive gastronomic offering”, according to a press release.

The Hotel Vibra Piscis will remain open for four months, which will be extended to six in 2023, and will employ more than a hundred people.

