Ibiza to host art fair in July with 30 international galleries

CAN, Contemporary Art Now, is the art fair to be held between July 13th and 17th at the Ibiza Fairgrounds with thirty international galleries. The aim of this fair is “to become an innovative platform to discover the latest in current creation. Emphasizing the new languages that have emerged or are emerging, but leaving a gap for the creations of established artists who have excelled in recent decades,” according to the organizers.

“For five days, the island will become a meeting place for artists, collectors, enthusiasts and personalities of the local and international cultural world”, they added.

CAN, Contemporary Art Now, is an initiative of Sergio Sancho, a cultural promoter who has for six years been organizing UVNT Art Fair (Urvanity), another fair held in February during the Madrid Art Week.

“CAN means ‘house of’ in Ibicenco. We aspire to be the hosts of the avant-garde of today’s creation. That’s why our surname is “now”. The island is an inexhaustible source of inspiration in many artistic facets, we think it can also be in like music, gastronomy, fashion… or in hospitality”, explains Sancho.

In its first year, it will gather about thirty international contemporary galleries that will come from Europe, America and Asia. Nanzuka Underground (Tokyo), Carl Kostyál (London/Stockholm), WOAW Gallery (Hong Kong), M B Gallery (Los Angeles), 1969 Gallery (New York), Ruttkowski;68 (Cologne/Düsseldorf/Paris) or Dio Horia (Athens) among others have already confirmed their participation. On the Spanish side, ArtNueve (Murcia), L21 Gallery (Palma de Mallorca), Alegría Gallery (Barcelona), Veta (Madrid) and Polígrafa (Barcelona). They will exhibit works by artists such as Ana Barriga, Javi Calleja, Jordi Ribes, Pablo Benzo, Stefan Rinck, Christian Rex Van Minnen, Sally Kindberg, Jake Clark, Matt Bollinger, Chechu Alava, CB Hoyo, Marria Pratts, Ryan Travis Christian, Travis Fish, Julio Anaya Cabbanding, James Jarvis, Imon Boy…

“Our objective is to strengthen the alliances between international and national art galleries. That local artists here can enter the international circuit and that those from abroad become better known in our country”

