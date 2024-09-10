A fight on a plane from Manchester to Ibiza forces diversion to France

A flight of the airline Ryanair bound from Manchester to Ibiza had to divert to Toulouse-Blagnac airport (France) due to a fight on board, according to several British media reports. The incident, which took place on Sunday night, prompted police intervention to deal with the situation.

Passengers were filmed as French police boarded the plane, which landed at around 9pm. A man was escorted off the aircraft amid shouting and filming from other passengers. A woman then attacked another passenger and police also arrested her.

Other images show passengers blocking the aisle while airline staff and Police try to control the situation.

“They arrested a guy who had assaulted a woman and then we had a stopover in France,” explains a passenger. They arrested him and she lost her temper and started fighting with everyone.”

The flight then refueled and took off about 90 minutes later for Ibiza.

The flight path, shown by FlightRadar24, reveals that the plane circled twice over the south of France before diverting to Toulouse.

A ryanair representative confirmed that a “small group” of disruptive passengers caused two people were ejected from a flightwhich forced the flight to be diverted.

“This flight from Manchester to Ibiza (September 8) was diverted to Toulouse after a small group of passengers caused problems during the flight. The crew requested assistance from the Police, who met the aircraft on landing in Toulouse and disembarked two passengers before the flight continued to Ibiza,” explained the low cost airline, which apologized for the incident to other passengers: “We sincerely apologize to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the unruly behavior of these passengers, which was beyond Ryanair’s control. This is now a matter for the Local Police”.

The airline recently reported an increase in problems on its flights due to bad behavior of passengers in beach destinations, especially to Ibiza.

