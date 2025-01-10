Two famous Ibiza nightclubs announce their opening dates

Although we are in the middle of winter, some of the island’s nightclubs are already going warming up their engines for the coming season. Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza have announced this Friday the date of its mythical ‘opening’.

Both Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza open-air nightclubs will reopen their doors on april 26th. At the moment tickets are not available on their website, but they have enabled a pre-sale channel on their social networks through which you have to sign up via direct message.

For its part, the new club UNVRS already announced a few weeks ago the date of the Elrow party: June 7. Tickets are available on the club’s website.

