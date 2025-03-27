The route of the Ibiza Half Marathon, a spectacular route from Sant Josep to Vara de Rey

The countdown to the Ibiza Half Marathon. The route of this edition of the popular race offers a first part with predominantly downhill, ideal to “print a fast pace” from the start in Sant Josep. At 7 km, the route approaches the coast at Cala Jondal offering “spectacular views of the Mediterranean”. Kilometer 10 marks the passage through Sa Caleta an area of great scenic value, before continuing on to Sa Caleta Sant Jordi located at kilometer 15, where the terrain becomes practically flat, allowing a steady pace until the finish line in the center of Ibiza.

This fast and favorable profile for big marks becomes the ideal scenario for runners to try to “beat their own personal records”. The current record of the event is held by Josphat Mutisya Mutula with 1h 01m 48s, and in girls Maurine Jemutai Toroitich with 1:10:51, times achieved in the 2023 edition.

Among the outstanding athletes who will participate in this 2025 edition, the following stand out Hassan El Abbassiwith a personal best of 59:27 in the Valencia Half Marathon, and will be looking to take advantage of the initial downhill and the final flat stretch to improve his time. Ahmed El Jaddarwho has a better record of 1:00:40 achieved in the Barcelona Half Marathon, also aims to improve his record in this strategic course.

For his part, Mohamed El Ghazouanyyoung promise of Moroccan athletics with a record of 1:02:25 in the Marrakech Half Marathon, arrives in Ibiza with the firm intention of “lowering his record and consolidate himself among the best”. The athlete resident in Albacete was second in the 2024 IMM with a time of 1:02:40 entering the sprint with the winner of the event, the Moroccan athlete with Spanish nationality Ilias Fifa Temsamani, who was one second ahead of him. El Ghazouany participated a few weeks ago in the Spanish 10 km Championships held in Bilbao winning the race with a time of 28:06. The 29-year-old athlete arrives in top form in Ibiza.

With these ingredients, the Ibiza Half Marathon 2025 is shaping up to be an edition in which records may fallthe race is framed in a course that favors speed and strategy, with athletes ready to leave their mark in the history of the competition.

Altimetry of the course: a fast and accessible race

From the start at Sant Josepthe route begins with a progressive descent which favors a “fast pace in the first kilometers”. In total, the race presents a cumulative negative elevation gain of approximately 230 meters which makes it an ideal circuit to record competitive times.

This profile, combined with the island’s favorable weather conditions, makes it a perfect setting for elite athletes to try to beat their own personal records. With a circuit designed for speed and strategy, the Ibiza Half Marathon 2025 is shaping up to be one of the “most attractive races on the international calendar”.

Impact on sports tourism and growth of the event

The Ibiza Half Marathon is not only a benchmark sporting event, but also plays a key role in the promotion of Ibiza as a sports tourism destination. The event attracts runners from all over the world, consolidating the island as a reference in the field of international running. Proof of this is the exponential growth of the event, which has gone from 900 registered runners in 2023 a 1.600 in 2024 and, in this 2025 edition, it has reached the record number of 3.500 runners.

This impressive increase consolidates the Ibiza Half Marathon as an event of reference in the international calendar, attracting elite athletes and popular runners from over 34 countries and positioning Ibiza as a key destination for sports tourism. The next april 5, 2025 ibiza will experience an unforgettable day with the combination of elite runners, popular athletes and an unbeatable atmosphere.

