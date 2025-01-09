The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

As is now tradition, once the very extensive Christmas programs of the different municipalities have been exhausted, the attention is now focused on the festivities of Sant Antoni and its Superflower which floods the Passeig de ses Fonts, as always, the Saturday after Christmas. There will be costumes, great atmosphere and, as always, lots of music, which this time will be provided by DJs Javi Box, Pharma and Mr. Cardona. In addition, on Sunday the festival program includes the traditional folk festival at the Cine Regio.

But as Flower is not all that glitters, this weekend there will be music, with various appointments on the program Sant Josep is Musicin addition to the mini-tour of Italian bluesman Bo Rascowho will perform on Friday at Teatro Ibiza and on Saturday at Can Jordi and Rosana’s. In addition, the piano and violin duo Bis@Bis pays tribute to the late composer Raymond Andrés on Saturday at es Polvorí in Dalt Vila.

There will also be dance, with the show ‘Chelo y pasión’ (Cello and passion) on Saturday at the Teatro España in Santa Eulària, the presentation of the book of photos and poetry by Giuseppe Concas and José Martínez García at Can Moreta and the last two Christmas events of the season: The anniversary party of the Reis Mags Association on Saturday in Formentera, and the latest ‘caramelles de Nadal’ (Christmas sweets) on Sunday in Santa Gertrudis.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Book

‘Details with soul’. Presentation of the book of photographs of Ibizan traditions by Giuseppe Concas, with poems by José Martínez García. 18.30 hours at Can Moreta bar in Vila.

Music

Pere Vergés. Blues. Sant Josep is Music. 7 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Mano a Mano. Duo of tangos. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Cas Costas.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH

Sant Antoni Festivities

18.30 hours: ‘

Arc of Truth’. Inauguration of the painting exhibition of Malvina Kang Hughes. At the Far de ses Coves Blanques. 21 hours: Concert by Los del varadero band. A repertoire of rumbas and pop aflamencado. Mercat del Passeig de ses Fonts.

Music

Bo Rasco Quartet. Blues. Cycle The Thrill is Here of Teatro Ibiza. Doors open at 9 pm and concert at 10 pm. Free admission.

Little Pomegranate Honey. Rock. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Rosana’s.

Excursion

Healthy routes of Santa Eulària. Puig de Missa. Meeting point at the Club de Majors de Santa Eulària at 4 pm.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Sant Antoni Festivities

11-14 h and 16-20 h:

The children’s fair. Fun for the little ones. Passeig de ses Fonts. 5 pm: FlowerFreak. The geek and otaku culture geek event is back. Video games and tournaments area. Anime quiz contests, workshops and Japanese cuisine. Raffles, screenings, karaoke and much more. Organized by the Otaku Association. In the Espai Jove.

Superflower:

12.30 hours

Super Flower. Here comes another edition of the hippy flower party that warms up the Ibizan winter. With market, shows, performances and many surprises. In the Passeig de ses Fonts. At noonmini Flower: the party for the little ones. Face painting, workshops and surprises. Music and special atmosphere during all day long in the stalls of the Mercat. From 8 p.msessions by DJ Javi Box, DJ Pharma and Mr. Cardona for non-stop dancing.

Dance

‘Chelo and passion. A cultural journey through dance’, by María José Mínguez, Eva Ruiz and Sussana Rozsa. Tickets: 6 € (plus booking fee) at santaeulariadesriu.com and 8 € at the box office. Children under 12 years: 50% discount. 19 hours at the Teatro España in Santa Eulària.

Music

Bis@Bis. Concert of the series Art i Música. Tribute to the composer Raymond Andrés. Laura Boned Marí, violin, and Miguel San Miguel, piano. 7 p.m. at the Sala es olvorí in Dalt Vila. Free admission.

Bo Rasco Quartet. Blues. Sant Josep is Music. 1 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station and 4.30 pm at Rosana’s.

Solidarity

‘Valencia. The flamingos of Ibiza are with you’. Festival with flamenco singers and guitarists of Eivissa for the benefit of those affected by the dana. 20.30 hours in the auditorium of the church of Santa Cruz de Vila. Donation: 10 €.

Leisure

XV Anniversary of the Associació Reis Mags de Formentera: Correfoc by the Colla de Bruixes i Dimonis Els Mals Esperits and batucada with Esperitrons. 18.30 hours in the Jardí de ses Eres de Sant Francesc.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Sant Antoni Festivities

11 am:

XLII Festival de balls, música i cançó popular de la nostra terra. Organized by the Grup Folklòric de Buscastell. At the Cine Regio. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m: The children’s fair. Fun for the little ones. Passeig de ses Fonts. 13.30 hours: Fuel Preasure Regulator. Rock. Passeig de ses Fonts Market.

Excursion

Hiking Routes of Eivissa: Cala Llenya-Santa Eulària. Departure at 9.30 a.m. from the Can Misses swimming pools by bus. Medium difficulty. 8 km. Information at www.eivissa.es/esports or 971 397549.

Tradition

Mass with ‘caramelles de Nadal’ (Christmas sweets) at 12 noon in the church of Santa Gertrudis, by the Esquadra de Caramellers de Santa Gertrudis.

EXHIBITIONS

Júlia Ribas. Local art project Artnt 02 at Filmòtica Studio in Vila. From Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 20 hours. From Friday 9 to 23 January

José María Cabello. the color of the years’, paintings. Opening on January 10 at 6 p.m. at the cultural space Can Portmany in Sant Rafel. From Monday to Saturday from 5 to 8.30 pm. Until January 19th.

Malvina Kang Hughes. ‘Arco de la verdad’, paintings. Opening on January 10 at 6.30 pm at the Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni. From Tuesday to Friday from 5 to 8 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and from 5 to 8 pm. Until January 25th.

Anthony Gofer. Paintings. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until April 1st.

Art Fair. Christmas group exhibition with Ángel Zabala, Aïda Miró, Álvaro Mendoza, Aphon Hengcharoen, Bonet Vallribera, Carmen Almécija, Carmen Liberal, Diana Bustamante, Doralice Souza, Enric Riera, Julián Molina, Mar Ample, Marga Guasch, Marga Juan, María Catalán, Miguel Ángel García López, Patricia Boned and Rita Bretones. Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Friday from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Until January 31st.

‘Històries de migracions’. eivissa and Formentera, land of departure and arrival’. Exhibition of the Fons Pitiús de Cooperació. Cultural Center of Jesus. From Monday to Friday, from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 4 to 8 pm. Until January 9th.

‘Eivissa, quan la mar abraça la història’. Photography exhibition on World Heritage, with photographers Salvatore Aquilano, Santiago Barberán, Joan Costa, Cristina López, Vicent Marí, Juan Pacheco and Toni Pomar. Cloister of the Town Hall of Eivissa. From Monday to Friday from 9 to 14.30 hours. Until January 31.

‘Winter Collective’. Works by Joan Cortés, Willie Márquez and Aline de Laforcade. Sala Es Taller del Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús.

eivissa, Patrimoni en esprai’. Urban art exhibition on World Heritage, with artists Zsar, Fossi, Ruinseñor, Pief, María Vila and Mondobiq. Refectori Hall of the Town Hall of Eivissa. Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2.30 pm. Until February 16.

Christmas collective at Espacio Micus. Works by Adriana Meunié, Ruzá Spak and Vicent Ferrer Barbany. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment at 971191923. Until April 2025.

‘5180 Un viatge a la memòria’. Photographs by Pere Català i Roca, Dick Coates, Wolfgang Wicher, Helga Sittl, Melba Levick and Reinald Wünsche. Far de la Mola de Formentera.

Felix Semper. ‘Stretch your imagination’, flexible sculptures and paintings. Obra23 & Nina Vagic gallery of the polygon of Can Bufí de Vila. Until January 10. Previous appointment at 661330127.

STREET MARKETS[]

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.