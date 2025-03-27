A space between two with the dance show ‘Together to get there’ at Can Ventosa

‘Together to get there’ is the title of the show by dance that has programmed the auditorium of Can Ventosa in Ibiza for this Saturday, March 29th at 8 pm. A work born from a new collaboration of two great dancers, Lali Ayguadé and Akira Yoshida, after the success of ‘Gizaki’.

“A meeting between two, an embrace, the feeling of the other, communication without words, the feeling of time immersed in a world created between two. A mutual support. A time that expands and stops as if it would never end. A transformation, a change. Parts that begin to fall, others to hold. That instant is forgotten and the differences come to light; the polar opposites, the fragility and the strength; the letting go and the desire for control. Balance and instability. The true human nature”, explains the dossier of the work, born in the artistic residencies of the Navarra Dance Festival.

Akira Yoshida begins dancing break and eventually opens its doors to contemporary dance and performing arts. He has worked with companies like Peeping Tom, Lali Ayguadé Company, Yoann Bourgeois, Hungry Sharks, Physical Momentum, etc.

Lali Ayguadé trained at the Institut del Teatre de Barcelona and P.A.R.T.S. directed by Anna Teresa de Keersmaeker. She started working in Denmark with Publik Eye Company, with playwright Carmen Mehnert before joining Akram Khan Company and Hofesh Shechter in London. She has also worked with Marcos Morau, Roberto Oliván and Baró d’Evel, among others.

Tickets are on sale now at 12 € at culturaentradesonline.eivissa.es.

