Bebe Returns to Ibiza for a Special Live Concert at Las Dalias

One of Spain’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, Bebe, is set to make her long-awaited return to Ibiza, performing live at the iconic Las Dalias in Sant Carles on 9 July. The concert marks the artist’s first appearance on the island in nearly a decade and forms part of the acclaimed Las Dalias Live Music series, bringing together internationally recognised musicians in one of Ibiza’s most distinctive cultural venues.

The performance offers audiences the opportunity to reconnect with an artist whose music has left a lasting impact on Spanish-language songwriting. Known for her unmistakable voice, emotionally powerful performances and deeply personal lyrics, Bebe has become one of the defining figures of contemporary Spanish music, earning critical acclaim for transforming everyday emotions into songs that resonate across generations.

Celebrating 20 years of Pafuera Telarañas

The Ibiza concert coincides with the 20th anniversary of Pafuera Telarañas, the groundbreaking debut album that established Bebe as one of the most influential voices in Spanish music. Released in 2004, the record introduced iconic songs including “Malo,” “Ella” and “Siempre Me Quedará,” tracks that have become enduring classics while addressing themes such as freedom, identity, love, resilience and gender-based violence.

Two decades later, Bebe continues to evolve as an artist while remaining true to the authenticity that has defined her career. Rather than relying on nostalgia, her live performances blend the emotional intensity of her best-known songs with the artistic maturity developed throughout an evolving musical journey.

An intimate concert in one of Ibiza’s most iconic venues

Hosted in the Garden Stage at Las Dalias, the concert promises an intimate atmosphere where audiences can experience some of Bebe’s most beloved songs in a setting renowned for its close connection between artists and spectators. Long recognised as one of Ibiza’s leading live music venues, Las Dalias has built an international reputation for presenting concerts that celebrate artistic authenticity, cultural diversity and memorable live performances.

The event begins with doors opening at 8:00 pm, followed by the concert at 9:00 pm, offering music lovers the chance to experience one of Spain’s most distinctive voices in the unique surroundings of Las Dalias Ibiza.

Bebe’s return reinforces Ibiza’s reputation as a leading Mediterranean destination for live music, arts and cultural experiences, adding another highlight to the island’s summer programme and reaffirming Las Dalias as one of its most emblematic stages for internationally acclaimed artists.