Vibra Hotels expects to open Piscis Park, a new four-star hotel for Ibiza, in May

The hotel chain Vibra Hotels, the new brand that encompasses the hotels located in Ibiza and Mallorca previously marketed as Playasol Ibiza Hotels, announced yesterday the recommencement of the renovation of the Hotel Piscis Park, in Sant Antoni, “with the demolition of the interior and the beginning of the most important structural works”. The Vibra Hotels chain added in a note: “The relaunch of this key project for the destination, will open its doors in 2022 as a brand new four-star hotel”.

The future hotel “is one of the hotel group’s most ambitious projects due to its size, the increase in category – from two to four stars – and the extensive restyling of the exterior and interior design“.

In this sense, the hotel chain details that the Piscis, “which will retain its current 366 rooms, will have a wellness area, a gym and a beauty center, as well as an unique gastronomic space inspired by street food”.

The works will continue until the opening of the establishment, scheduled by the hotel for May 27th, 2022

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.