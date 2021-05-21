UK appeals to “common sense” to discourage travel to Spain

The Government of the United Kingdom expects British citizens to use “common sense” when booking trips abroad this summer, recalling that visits to countries marked amber on the epidemiological traffic light, including Spain, are only advised in “exceptional circumstances”.

The Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, insisted Thursday in an interview on the BBC that the Government advises against travel to countries in amber, a middle ground between the ‘red’ of the vetoed areas and the green of those to which it is theoretically safe to travel. “The recommendation is not to go,” he said.

Spain, as well as France, Greece, Italy and Malta, are in the middle zone of the traffic light drawn up by London, while Portugal and Gibraltar are in the green, which reduces the requirements that travellers must meet when returning to the United Kingdom. For countries in the green, for example, the quarantine requirement is removed.

The Home Office has already warned that police will make around 10,000 visits a day to check that those returning from an amber zone do indeed respect the ten days of isolation, which they can serve in private homes. Failure to comply is punishable by fines of up to £10,000 (more than 11,500 euros).