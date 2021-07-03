Rampage and uncontrolled parties inside the Hotel covid

A flooded room, throwing food trays to passers-by and even spitting at the workers of the Hotel covid. These were the acts of vandalism carried out by some of the youths confined to the Palma Bellver during the last week, according to sources close to the workers who experienced it from the inside.

This series of incidents also left part of the furnishings of the bridge hotel damaged, with a broken screen and door, clogged toilets and the indoor pool full of bags and food. In addition, throughout the week a series of riots were formed by the students in an attempt to leave the hotel, in many cases encouraged by the monitors of the companies that had organized the trip.

In fact, last Saturday several teenagers left the hotel in the morning and the resort staff were unable to stop them. These same young people returned in the evening after having been out all day and two of them tested positive for Covid. That same day, encouraged by the monitors, the entire second floor went down to the hall with the aim of leaving and in the end six members of the policía nacional had to intervene to stop them.

