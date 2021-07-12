22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
From Hollywood to Ibiza: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas make a splash in Porroig

The two actors were on the island for two days aboard a luxury yacht

diariodeibiza
Catherine Zeta-Jones on board 'Il Sole' in Ibiza CATHERINE ZETA-JONES / IG

The veteran actor couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have spent two days in Ibiza aboard ‘Il Sole’, a 44 meter yacht with capacity for twelve people, six cabins and all the luxury details.

On their journey along the west coast of the island, they stopped at Porroig, where the actress has taken the opportunity to take a dip and share it on her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
Cala Xarraca, s’Illot des Renclí and Cala Xuclar were some of the coves in Ibiza that the luxury yacht passed through and which the famous couple enjoyed before setting course for Mallorca, where they are currently staying.

