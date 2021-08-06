Free travel for pets between Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands

Dogs, cats and rodents (hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits) of up to 8 kilos, will be able to fly free of charge with their owners in the cabin. This was announced in a press release by UEP!Fly, the Balearic airline, a subsidiary of Swiftair, which has become the first Spanish airline to adopt this measure.

This option is now available on all flights and has been welcomed by animal protection organisations “with relief”, they said. The company itself echoed the reaction of the Mallorca Society for the Protection of Animals and Plants, who have considered it “wonderful” and “pioneering”. “It was about time that in these times animals were treated as they are, a member of the household,” they said.

UEP!Fly was born in the middle of the pandemic with the “aim of increasing connectivity in the Balearic Islands,” they noted. It currently has “three daily flights between Palma and Ibiza and two between Palma and Menorca at a price of 9.50 euros each way for residents”. The flights are operated with “an ATR-72 aircraft, which has capacity for 68 passengers,” they highlighted, the model “most used in regional routes around the world and characterised by its environmental sustainability.