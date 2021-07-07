27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
UD Ibiza warms up while awaiting Sergio Castel

The club speeds up to obtain the signature of the striker, which values the cancellation with Atlético de Madrid

Rubén J. Palomo
Updated:
Striker Ángel Rodado performs a header during an exercise in La Manga.

The still reduced UD Ibiza squad that has moved to La Manga Club for the start of the preseason began its fine-tuning yesterday in a second soft training session, dedicated to physical preparation and technical skill exercises to recover the touch with the ball. Juan Carlos Carcedo led a reduced group of just fifteen players, some of those from the reserve team, while awaiting the arrival of the new additions. Kevin Appin and Miki Villar remain the only new faces in the Ibiza squad, which needs between six and eight reinforcements to face their debut in LaLiga Smartbank and guarantee success.21a7ae24 1825 4071 90e3 6e81efa64eec 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Sergio Castel, in a match against Castilla. SANTIAGO GARCÍA

With Polish playmaker Mateusz Bogusz still on loan from Leeds United, one of the club’s main objects of desire is none other than striker Sergio Castel, one of the heroes of UD Ibiza’s promotion as top scorer with 9 goals.

The club chaired by Amadeo Salvo is reportedly looking for a new agreement with Atletico Madrid to extend his loan or to formalize his signing if he terminates his contract with the Colchoneros. Sergio Castel is debating between several proposals and that of the Ibizan club is a favorite due to the joys it brought him this last season.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

