Thursday, September 2, 2021
UD Ibiza officially signs Nono González and Juan Ibiza

Rafael Javier Domínguez Orta
Updated:
Nono González, is now a new UD Ibiza player UD IBIZA.

David González Plata, better known as ‘Nono’, and Juan Fernández Blanco (Juan Ibiza), have been officially confirmed tonight as new players of UD Ibiza, that has taken advantage of the final hours before the closing of the transfer window to secure the services of the winger.

The 30 year old player from Badajoz, Nono, arrives from CD Tenerife to join the Ibiza squad for the next two seasons.

The footballer from Extremadura was trained in the youth academy of Rayo Vallecano, a period that ended after signing for UD Almeria and then going on to play in UCAM Murcia, the club with which he would achieve promotion to the Second Division. Nono has accumulated more than a hundred games in LaLiga SmartBank after his time with the Murcian team, and clubs such as AD Alcorcón, Extremadura UD and CD Tenerife

Nono is a versatile player who expertly manages both the left and right wing as well as other attacking positions.

Juan Ibiza

Juan Ibiza, on the other hand, has been signed by the Celestes for the next two seasons. He began his training in the Ibizan clubs CF Rapid and SD Portmany before making the leap to the  Villarreal squad, where he arrived at eleven years old. He went through all the categories of the Castellonese entity until in the 2018-2019 season he was loaned to UD Almeria. The Andalusian club bought his rights in July 2019. In the 2020-2021 season he played on loan at CE Sabadell. He will be a UD Ibiza player until the end of the 2022-2023 season.

