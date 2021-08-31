22.8 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
UD Ibiza loan Ángel Rodado to Barça B

The striker will play this season in First RFEF after extending his contract with UD Ibiza until the season 2022-23

Rubén J. Palomo
Ángel Rodado during his presentation with Barça B

It’s official. UD Ibiza’s Mallorcan footballer Ángel Rodado will play next season under the command of Sergi Barjuan while on loan at Barça B, after extending his contract with the Ibizan club until the 2022-23 season. The striker has already been unveiled by Barcelona FC and has posed with his new Barça kit.

“Everyone at UD Ibiza wants to thank his commitment and effort during the seasons that he has worn our shirt and we wish him every success at his new club,” the Ibiza club said in the statement announcing the transfer on loan of the Balearic striker to the Barcelona club.

Aged 24, Rodado was already one of the veterans of the Celeste dressing room. With 29 goals in three seasons under his belt and a desire to “work, work and work,” as he himself said to this newspaper in a recent interview, the young player was facing his fourth season with UD Ibiza.

However, after the signings of attackers Miguel Angel Guerrero and Cristian Herrera, with eight players vying for the squad’s three forward positions, the Balearic player’s starting place was becoming more and more unlikely and the decision was made to transfer him.

This news aroused the interest of many clubs in the new Primera RFEF. Deportivo de la Coruña, Albacete and Sabadell are some of the clubs that have been talking about his departure. In the end it was the Barça B team who won the bidding for the striker to play in domestic football’s third tier.

