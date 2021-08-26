UD Ibiza bid to add the finishing touches to their attack with Japanese Takashi Inui

UD Ibiza are looking to add the finishing touches to their attack with Japanese winger Takashi Inui. Although weeks ago the 33 year old former Eibar player, would have rejected serious offers from the Second Division, he will now be rethinking the Celeste’s offer given the imminent closure of the transfer market next Tuesday, and the fact he has not received any offers to continue in the top flight.

After leaving Eibar following the Basque side’s relegation to the Second Division, at least three LaLiga SmartBank clubs have offered him the chance to join their ranks: Real Oviedo, UD Ibiza and FC Cartagena, according to Entrenadores Fútbol España.

However, the Japanese footballer’s wish was to find a place to continue his career in the top flight, but the transfer window is coming to an end and the Omihachiman footballer is still trying to find a new home.

According to the Fútbol Asia España website, the left winger would also have offers from Japanese Cerezo Osaka on the table, to which he would be returning after ten years, and Turkish football, but he could opt for an ambitious project such as UD Ibiza in order to successfully finish his career .

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.