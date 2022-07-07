24.7 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, July 10, 2022
The 6th Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon open for registrations

The Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon starts with promotional prices until July 15th or until 500 registrations are reached.

Rafael Javier Domínguez Orta
Updated:
The 6th Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon has already begun, after opening the registration period on the official website with an opening promotion that makes the acquisition of bibs with the best conditions available to athletes until July 15th or until reaching 500 registrations.

According to the organization of the event, it is an “unbeatable” opportunity to join this sporting challenge, which will open the running season. Under the slogan #RunAndFeel, the Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon has managed to establish a program that invites athletes to participate in a race that goes far beyond just running.

Santa Eulària Ibiza Marathon 3 distance race format

On April 1st, 2023 thousands of athletes will return to cross the island of Ibiza in three distance formats (marathon, 22K and 12K) for all levels.

The race reaffirms its commitment to an event that offers the athlete the opportunity to live a unique experience, with the best possible setting on the island of Ibiza, a program of competitions for all levels and a finish line at sunset by the sea, as well as numerous parallel activities.

More information and registration at: www.ibizamarathon.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

