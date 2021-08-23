José Alix and Susana Sevillano, winners of Aquathlon ‘Playa d’en Bossa’ 2021

The beautiful and unique environment of Platja d’en Bossa was once again the perfect setting for the third edition of the Trideporte ‘Playa d’en Bossa’ Aquathlon, a race governed by the rules of the Triathlon Federation (FETRI), which was attended by a total of 86 athletes.

The event, organised by the Club Trideporte, was based on two sports disciplines with three competition segments, consisting of a 2.5km run, 1km swim and another 2.5km run.

At the end of the race, in the men’s category, José Alix de la Mata, representative of the Ecosport Triathlón Alcobendas club from Madrid, was the clear winner after completing his race in the Trideporte ‘Playa d’en Bossa’ Aquathlon and crossing the finish line in a total time of 29:45 minutes.

In the women’s category, the big winner of the day was Susana Sevillano, athlete of the AD Ibiza Half Triathlon, who won with a time of 32:32 minutes.