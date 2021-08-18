Countdown to the Second Division debut of the new Can Misses stadium

Refurbishment work to adapt the Can Misses stadium to professional football is entering its final stretch before UD Ibiza’s home debut next Sunday against Málaga CF, in the match corresponding to LaLiga Smartbank’s second matchday (5pm).

The tarpaulin cover installed over the Portinatx stand, in the south end of the stadium, has been one of the last jobs after more than two months of works on the municipal facility granted to the Celeste club.

UD Ibiza has carried more than 100 modifications to the sports enclosure worth about two million euros to meet the requirements of the Professional Football League, including the replacement of synthetic turf with a natural grass surface.

New changing rooms, dugouts, press boxes, a video scoreboard, towers for the VAR cameras (Video Assistant Referee) and for broadcasting matches, turnstiles and new entrances to the stadium, video surveillance cameras, a new stand with VIP boxes and the installation of additional stands to reach a capacity of 6,200 spectators are some of the most important renovations undertaken by the club chaired by Amadeo Salvo.

