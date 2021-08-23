Carcedo: “I leave satisfied because the players gave everything”

The coach from La Rioja said that UD Ibiza “was close to victory” and praised the effort and work of his team against the Malacitano team.

“I think we deserved it and the team should be congratulated because it was not easy. It was our first day, with the excitement of our fans, and it was very hot. I leave satisfied because I think the players have given everything and nothing more can be said about the team,” acknowledged Juan Carlos Carcedo, before noting: “I think we played a good game, but, but it’s also true that the 2-1 goal was key because at 2-0 we thought we had the game under control. It’s one of the things we’ll have to learn because every little detail is key, as we saw last week with Oviedo, who were 2-0 up against Lugo, and because of a small detail it went to 2-1 and then drew 2-2 with a penalty. These are situations that we will have to learn from”.

When asked if the final result was a question of fitness or if Málaga’s changes revitalised the rivaly, the coach of the celestial team declared “no”, and that “the key was 2-1”.