Sánchez announces Spain will take part in test of EU ‘covid passport’ as of June

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Friday that Spain will be one of the countries that from next June 7 will participate in the general test to launch the so-called EU Covid Green Certificate, which will begin to operate on July 1 to revive international tourism.

This was stated during his speech at the opening of the IV National Fair for the Repopulation of Rural Spain ‘Presura 20’ in Soria, where he highlighted the value of inland and rural tourism in Spain, which was already promoted last summer and which he hopes will also continue to grow this summer.

“I would like to start by announcing that Spain will also be among the countries that will carry out the general test that starts on 7 June and which will be decisive in launching the digital green certificate before the summer begins”, he assured.

According to Sánchez, this is “great news for the tourism industry”, but “not only for sun and beach tourist destinations, but also for the inland offerings that are growing in numbers and attractiveness”.

The head of the Executive already announced last week at Fitur that this EU Covid Green Certificate will be launched on 1 July and will facilitate the mobility of vaccinated European citizens, who present antibodies or a test with negative results within the EU.

He also announced that from 7 June Spain will allow entry to travellers from all countries who can prove that they have received the full course of a vaccine recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

All this means, according to Sanchez this Friday, is that we are now entering “ a new stage of overcoming of the pandemic, repairing damage and transformation” of the country. “A new stage of recovery with very positive indicators,” he added.

In this sense, he assured that they already have data to affirm that this May, Social Security affiliates will exceed those that existed in February 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Towards herd immunity

Sánchez has taken advantage of the presence of this event, which will be attended throughout the day by various political figures, to claim the gradual recovery of the “spaces of normality” that existed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, the head of the Executive highlighted the value of the vaccination process, putting on the table the vaccination data achieved so far and stressing that Spain is “moving towards herd immunity.

Thus, according to data from the Ministry of Health, until Thursday, Spain has administered 25,745,178 vaccines against Covid-19, which shows 17,487,591 people have had a dose of these vaccines, and 8,614,678 people have already received the full course, representing 18.2% of the population.