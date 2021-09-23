24.2 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Ibiza Town Hall to celebrate the European Day of Languages

Ibiza Town Hall to celebrate the European Day of Languages
Pennant at Can Botino. AE.

Ibiza Town Hall has joined in the celebration of the European Day of Languages, which will take place on Sunday, 26th September, an event which aims to promote the richness of Europe's linguistic and cultural diversity and encourage language learning. During this week, a commemorative banner has been hung on the façade of the Can Botino building to raise awareness of this celebration.

To mark this day, the Directorate General for Language Policy, the Directorate General of Foreign Relations, the Consell de Menorca and Maó Town Council are organising a central event in Maó, which can be followed live online next Friday, 24th September, at 7pm, at diaeuropeullengues.caib.cat.

