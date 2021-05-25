20.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
type here...

WHO says vaccines effective against all coronavirus variants

The organisation continues to recommend avoidance of non-essential international travel and remains skeptical about the possibility of 'vaccinated passports'

Efe
Updated:
WHO says vaccines effective against all coronavirus variants
A health worker holds a vial of Pfizer's vaccine EP

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional office for Europe provided assurance on Thursday that all covid vaccines approved to date are effective against “all variants”.

The WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, however, appealed for “caution” at a press conference on the evolution of the pandemic, and argued that it is a “persistent threat” with “new uncertainties” . “Vaccines may be the light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot be blinded by that light,” he said.

The WHO is closely monitoring the evolution of the four most prominent variants it has detected in Europe, which it calls “of interest” or “concern”. The dominant variant in the region is the one first detected in the UK, but the Indian variant has now been reported in 26 of the 53 countries in the WHO European Region. The Indian mutation, for example, has spread “in many cases” due to international travel, although EU transmission has now also been detected.

Kluge said that non-essential international travel should be avoided and was sceptical about the possibility of ‘vaccination passports’ (as opposed to the vaccination certificate that registers all those immunised), although he acknowledged that tourism is a vitalrevenue stream for some regions.

The WHO’s Head of Emergencies in Europe, Catherine Smallwood, warned that at a time of “high transmission” like the present – despite the regional decline in incidence – and with the “threat” of a new worrying variant, it is necessary to be “extremely careful” and reflect on any decision to de-escalate. “We will need to redouble all efforts,” said Smallwood, who favours maintaining travel requirements such as testing and quarantine in certain situations.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte