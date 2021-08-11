From today Ibiza vaccinates the general population without an appointment

The citizens of the Balearic Islands over 12 years of age can go from Wednesday to the mass vaccination points without an appointment to receive the vaccine against covid.

Specifically, as detailed last week the director of care of the IB-Salut, Eugènia Carandell, vaccination is open to the general population without an appointment in the afternoon – from 16.00 to 19.00 – in Son Dureta (Palma), the Polideportivo Mateu Cañellas (Inca), the Hipódromo de Manacor, Recinto Ferial de Menorca, Canal Salat (Ciutadella), el Recinto Ferial de Ibiza and Formentera Hospital.

The Servei de Salut thus extends the campaign that began with pregnant women to the general population, who can also go without an appointment.

In addition, two health centres have been set up on the island of Ibiza (Sant Antoni and Santa Eulària) where it will also be possible to get vaccinated without an appointment, in this case between 11:00am and 1:30pm.

Anyone over the age of 12 can receive the vaccine without an appointment, including people undocumented, whose immunisation “is extremely important to protect everyone”, said Carandell.

The Health Department intends to maintain this measure indefinitely, although the ultimate aim is for vaccination to return to the health centres and, progressively, to dismantle the mass facilities, adapting to the needs according to the population that remains to be vaccinated.

The vaccination is opened without appointment at a time when 75.8 percent of the target population of the Balearic Islands – over 12 years of age – has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 65.7 percent have the full course, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, 784,329 people have received one dose and 679,757 people in the Balearic Islands have received the full course of the vaccine. In total, more than 1.38 million doses have been administered in the region.