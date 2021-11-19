15.4 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, November 22, 2021
type here...

“We are all going to catch Covid,” states the Spanish Agency for Medicines

According to Agustín Portela, the president of the institution Agencia Española del Medicamento (Spanish Medicines Agency), the majority of people will contract Covid "at home, in a minor form, such as a cold or pharyngitis."

diariodeibiza
Updated:
File image of the Covid ward at Can Misses Hospital, Ibiza. VICENT MARÍ.

“Everyone is going to get infected [with Covid].” Agustín Portela, the head of the Agencia española del medicamento (Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products), is unequivocal in his statement, emphasizing that the vaccination does not prevent the contagion, but rather prevents that the covid exhibits its worst characteristics as a disease. As Cadena Ser noted, Portela stated during a symposium at the Royal Academy of Sciences that it is quite possible that we will all become infected, whether or not we are vaccinated.

Indeed, Portela feels that it is natural for everyone to “become infected and spread the disease at home, in a mild form such as a cold or pharyngitis.”

Additionally, the head of the AEMPS’s Biotechnology Service warns that the elderly will continue to die from coronavirus, but this does not indicate the vaccine is ineffective: “Even if all vaccinations are completed, we will not be able to eliminate coronavirus mortality among the elderly. The covid is, he argues, “the straw that breaks the camel’s back of their health.” “With the third dose, we are observing an increase in antibody levels. That is my forecast. Individuals with several illnesses and the elderly will need to undergo successive punctures to obtain extremely high levels of antibodies and mucous membranes,” has stated.

Covid vaccination numbers behind Europe

On the same day, President Pedro Sánchez revealed that the vaccinations conference had agreed to recommend a third shot against the coronavirus for persons over 60 years of age and for health and social-health staff.

In response to requests from some regional presidents to step up measures in the face of the pandemic, he has chosen to “continue vaccination without pause” as the best way to address the increase in coronavirus cases in Spain, which, in any case, has emphasized how far behind other European countries’ rates are.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte