“We are all going to catch Covid,” states the Spanish Agency for Medicines

“Everyone is going to get infected [with Covid].” Agustín Portela, the head of the Agencia española del medicamento (Spanish Agency for Medicines and Products), is unequivocal in his statement, emphasizing that the vaccination does not prevent the contagion, but rather prevents that the covid exhibits its worst characteristics as a disease. As Cadena Ser noted, Portela stated during a symposium at the Royal Academy of Sciences that it is quite possible that we will all become infected, whether or not we are vaccinated.

Indeed, Portela feels that it is natural for everyone to “become infected and spread the disease at home, in a mild form such as a cold or pharyngitis.”

Additionally, the head of the AEMPS’s Biotechnology Service warns that the elderly will continue to die from coronavirus, but this does not indicate the vaccine is ineffective: “Even if all vaccinations are completed, we will not be able to eliminate coronavirus mortality among the elderly. The covid is, he argues, “the straw that breaks the camel’s back of their health.” “With the third dose, we are observing an increase in antibody levels. That is my forecast. Individuals with several illnesses and the elderly will need to undergo successive punctures to obtain extremely high levels of antibodies and mucous membranes,” has stated.

Covid vaccination numbers behind Europe

On the same day, President Pedro Sánchez revealed that the vaccinations conference had agreed to recommend a third shot against the coronavirus for persons over 60 years of age and for health and social-health staff.

In response to requests from some regional presidents to step up measures in the face of the pandemic, he has chosen to “continue vaccination without pause” as the best way to address the increase in coronavirus cases in Spain, which, in any case, has emphasized how far behind other European countries’ rates are.