23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

Sastse calls distribution of covid bonus in Balearic Islands an”insult to nursing”

The Ib-Salut productivity bonus "does not take into account the effort" of the collective in the pandemic and has become "a mockery"

Efe
Updated:
Sastse calls distribution of covid bonus in Balearic Islands an
Nurses with the PPE / JUAN A. RIERA

The nursing union Satse yesterday harshly criticised the distribution of the covid bonus in the Balearic Islands and said in a statement that the announcement from Ib-Salut that nurses would receive a productivity bonus a year and a half after the start of the pandemic “is a mockery” and an “insult to the group” because they have not been rewarded for their efforts during these months. According to union representatives, the distribution of the bonus has been carried out by linking it to compliance with the 2020 Management Contract for each service, without taking into account the outbreak of the pandemic or the chaotic situation experienced for almost a whole year, with the constant remodelling of care services.

The BONUS does not recognise, says the Satse, the effort DURING all the months of pandemic

The union stressed that, in recent months, care services have been “overstretched and overwhelmed providing care to patients affected by both the virus and other conditions” and that new care channels have been created that didn’t exist until now. “Professionals with a high level of stress, with uncontrollable fears, finding themselves in overwhelming situations, trying to adapt to an atypical situation, as if they were shooting a science fiction movie, with continuous changes in protocols,” described the union. Issues that were not contemplated when the sector’s objectives were agreed and which are now not being rewarded, they complain.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte