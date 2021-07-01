Sastse calls distribution of covid bonus in Balearic Islands an”insult to nursing”

The nursing union Satse yesterday harshly criticised the distribution of the covid bonus in the Balearic Islands and said in a statement that the announcement from Ib-Salut that nurses would receive a productivity bonus a year and a half after the start of the pandemic “is a mockery” and an “insult to the group” because they have not been rewarded for their efforts during these months. According to union representatives, the distribution of the bonus has been carried out by linking it to compliance with the 2020 Management Contract for each service, without taking into account the outbreak of the pandemic or the chaotic situation experienced for almost a whole year, with the constant remodelling of care services.

The BONUS does not recognise, says the Satse, the effort DURING all the months of pandemic

The union stressed that, in recent months, care services have been “overstretched and overwhelmed providing care to patients affected by both the virus and other conditions” and that new care channels have been created that didn’t exist until now. “Professionals with a high level of stress, with uncontrollable fears, finding themselves in overwhelming situations, trying to adapt to an atypical situation, as if they were shooting a science fiction movie, with continuous changes in protocols,” described the union. Issues that were not contemplated when the sector’s objectives were agreed and which are now not being rewarded, they complain.