Ten million for health workers for performance during covid

The Government Council agreed on Monday to pay a 2020 performance bonus to IB-Salut health professionals for their efforts during the covid pandemic. This means the allocation of 10 million euros to pay this bonus that the public health workers will receive in their June paychecks.

The Servei de Salut performance bonus, previously established at 2 million euros, will this year be 10 million, to be paid in the June payroll.

In doing so, IB-Health multiplies by five the performance bonus established in management contracts with the different health administrations for 2020 with a view to recognising the efforts of health professionals during the covid pandemic.

The agreement was presented to union representatives at the Health Sector Board meeting on June 7th. “Health Service performance is a key and indispensable issue, the backbone of healthcare activity”, the Government pointed out.

For the regional Executive, it is necessary to have tools available to achieve healthcare and health objectives, taking into account the economic and budgetary capacity of the Autonomous Community and, therefore, of the public health system of the islands.

Reward the effort

In 2020, the objectives in the framework of management contracts and health bonuses were set. However, the emergence of covid changed them substantially, since a large part of the resources and economic efforts available were aimed at controlling the pandemic and maintaining healthcare activity.

Now, the Executive is rewarding the efforts of health professionals by granting them this extra performance bonus.

The first reaction to these performance bonuses was from the members of the Staff Board of the Ponent Area, who have expressed their dissatisfaction to the management of the Son Espases Hospital for how they propose to distribute the “variable performance / Covid bonus”.

The unions have criticised the way the bonuses are being distributed by hospital management.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.