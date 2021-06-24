No masks outdoors in Ibiza: Government announces changes

Outdoor masks will no longer be mandatory throughout Spain as of Saturday, 26th June.

Today the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System was held, at which some aspects that could be included in the new face mask regulations were put on the table. This regulation will repeal the section of Law 2/2021 of March 29th, which established the obligatory use of masks outdoors in all circumstances. Thus, the final text will be approved by the Council of Ministers this Thursday and published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) the following day.

From this meeting some of the details of the new situation regarding outdoor masks have been revealed: