Friday, June 25, 2021
No masks outdoors in Ibiza: Government announces changes

It is expected that the final rule will be adopted this Thursday

diariodeibiza
Updated:
A man, wearing a mask in his vehicle.

Outdoor masks will no longer be mandatory throughout Spain as of Saturday, 26th June.

Today the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System was held, at which some aspects that could be included in the new face mask regulations were put on the table. This regulation will repeal the section of Law 2/2021 of March 29th, which established the obligatory use of masks outdoors in all circumstances. Thus, the final text will be approved by the Council of Ministers this Thursday and published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE) the following day.

From this meeting some of the details of the new situation regarding outdoor masks have been revealed:

  • Masks must be worn when it is not possible to maintain a safe distance of 1.5m from other people.
  • Masks are not necessary at gatherings of people who live together.
  • On the terraces of restaurants and bars, masks must be worn when it is not possible to maintain a safe distance, except when eating and drinking.
  • Masks will also be mandatory at mass events, even in the open air, where the public is standing, in a crowd or seated with a distance of less than 1.5m between people.
  • In nursing homes masks will not be mandatory as long as 80% of residents are fully vaccinated.

