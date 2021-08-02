Covid hospitalizations rise 29% in Ibiza in one week

In Ibiza the number of patients with coronavirus requiring hospitalization continues to rise week after week, although the latest data provided by the Balearic Ministry of Health shows that the rate of growth has slowed. If from 18 to 25 July admissions grew by 121%, in the last week they increased much less at 29%, a percentage that reaches 33.8% if we take into account the three people with covid from the Pitiusas who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Son Espases Hospital. Counting these three patients who are in Mallorca, yesterday there were 83 people hospitalised from the Pitiusas, 21 more than on Sunday 25th July. If on that date there were 56 people with covid on the ward and 6 in the ICU, yesterday these figures rose to 72 on the ward and 11 in critical care units.

Comparing yesterday’s admission figures with those of 31 July, there are two more people hospitalised, as the number of patients on the ward increased from 68 on Saturday to 72 on the last day, but the number admitted to the ICU fell from thirteen to eleven.

After the Microbiology Laboratory of the Can Misses Hospital detected 144 new positives in the last day, 138 in Ibiza and six in Formentera, the total number of active cases of covid stands at 3,300. This means that the number of infections has risen by 47.3% compared to 25 July, when the figure stood at 2,239. Compared to 31 July, the number of positive cases has increased by 136 more people, which represents an increase of 4.2%.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.