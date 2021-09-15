Health Dept. begins third doses today for the 95 transplant recipients on Ibiza and Formentera

This third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will also be administered to immunocompromised people. At present, it is unknown how many are in this situation in the Pitiusas. The Balearic Ministry of Health has explained that this second group is made up of people with lymphomas, leukemia or an inflammatory disease for which they are taking “special medications” (monoclonal antibodies).

Both transplant recipients and the immunocompromised are designated to line 3 of vaccination at the Fairgrounds, which is re-launched specifically for the third dose to these users. So far, fifty people have already been vaccinated, according to the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department yesterday.

