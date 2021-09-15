25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Health Dept. begins third doses today for the 95 transplant recipients on Ibiza and Formentera

After administering nearly 3,100 shots, the Vila Parc immunization station shuts

Marta Torres Molina
In Vila Parc, a health worker prepares to administer the vaccine to a user.

The Balearic Ministry of Health will today start to administer the third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus to transplant recipients of the Pitiusas, as announced yesterday by the Health Department of Ibiza and Formentera. A total of 95 transplant recipients are scheduled to receive this booster dose : 88 on Ibiza and another seven on Formentera. All of recipients will be vaccinated again at the Recinto Ferial, in the case of Ibiza, and at the health centre on Formentera, and they will be given a new dose of the same vaccine as the two previous they recieved.

This third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will also be administered to immunocompromised people. At present, it is unknown how many are in this situation in the Pitiusas. The Balearic Ministry of Health has explained that this second group is made up of people with lymphomas, leukemia or an inflammatory disease for which they are taking “special medications” (monoclonal antibodies).

Both transplant recipients and the immunocompromised are designated to line 3 of vaccination at the Fairgrounds, which is re-launched specifically for the third dose to these users. So far, fifty people have already been vaccinated, according to the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department yesterday.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

