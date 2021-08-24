Half of Ibiza’s 12 to 15-year-olds already vaccinated with one dose

According to the latest data available yesterday afternoon on the Govern’s Covid Data Viewer website, in Ibiza just over half of 12 to 15-year-olds (51.6%) and 70.1% of 16 to 19-year-olds have received at least one dose of the covid vaccine two weeks before the start of the school year. The percentage of young people with the complete vaccination schedule is 31.8% among the population of Ibiza aged 12 to 15 and 61% among those aged 16 to 19. In the case of Formentera, 46.6% of young people between 12 and 15 years old and 70.3% of those between 16 and 19 years old have received one dose. 22.2% of Formentera residents aged between 12 and 15 are immunised with the vaccine. In the case of 16 to 19-year-olds that percentage rises to 58.2%.

It is also noteworthy that the Balearics top the list of communities with the most young people vaccinated with the full schedule (41%), and has the third highest number of 12 to 19-year-olds with a single dose (64.3%).

So far, in Ibiza 176,381 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, and 67.7% of its target population, 91,180 people, have the full schedule. In Formentera, health workers have injected 11,999 doses, and 6,318 people are already immunised, 59% of the target population. These percentages are lower than the average for the Balearic Islands, with 72.2% of its inhabitants with the complete schedule.