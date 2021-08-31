23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Covid infections in Ibiza fall by 5.7%

The hospital load rarely varies during the day, with 55 coronavirus patients from Ibiza and Formentera admitted, 46 in plant and nine in critical units.

File image of the Can Misses Hospital, in Eivissa. | TONI ESCOBAR

The number of active positive cases continues to fall in the Pitiusas. 2 days ago the figure was down by 5.7% on the previous day. While on August 28th the number of registered infections was 1,471, on Sunday it fell to 1,387, down 84, after a day in which 19 new infections were reported, 18 in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

If the data is compared with that of seven days earlier, the percentage decrease of 25.1% is considerable, although in reality this fall is slightly lower due to the fact that four covid related deaths have been recorded in the past week and the number of deaths included in the figure will not be updated by the Balearic Ministry of Health until yesterday, Monday.

There has been little change in the number of covid related hospital admissions in the Pitiusas. As on Monday, there are 55 with the virus in hospitals, one less than the figure reported on Saturday. Compared to the 22nd there has been a drop in hospital pressure of 16.6%. According to the latest report from the Health Department, there are 46 patients on the ward, one less than Saturday, and nine in Intensive Care Units (ICU), the same number as on the 28th. All those admitted are being treated in Eivissa, except three who were transferred a few days ago to Mallorca. Two remain on the ward at Son Espases University Hospital and one in Manacor Hospital Centre ICU.

A drop has been noted in the number of mild or asymptomatic cases, which are monitored by Primary Care health teams. At the moment there are 1,332, that is, 83 less than this Saturday. In Eivissa there are 1,283 and 49 in Formentera.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

