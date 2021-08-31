Covid infections in Ibiza fall by 5.7%

If the data is compared with that of seven days earlier, the percentage decrease of 25.1% is considerable, although in reality this fall is slightly lower due to the fact that four covid related deaths have been recorded in the past week and the number of deaths included in the figure will not be updated by the Balearic Ministry of Health until yesterday, Monday.

There has been little change in the number of covid related hospital admissions in the Pitiusas. As on Monday, there are 55 with the virus in hospitals, one less than the figure reported on Saturday. Compared to the 22nd there has been a drop in hospital pressure of 16.6%. According to the latest report from the Health Department, there are 46 patients on the ward, one less than Saturday, and nine in Intensive Care Units (ICU), the same number as on the 28th. All those admitted are being treated in Eivissa, except three who were transferred a few days ago to Mallorca. Two remain on the ward at Son Espases University Hospital and one in Manacor Hospital Centre ICU.

A drop has been noted in the number of mild or asymptomatic cases, which are monitored by Primary Care health teams. At the moment there are 1,332, that is, 83 less than this Saturday. In Eivissa there are 1,283 and 49 in Formentera.