More than 83% of people over 60 years in the Pitiusas have already received the first booster dose of the vaccine against covid, according to data published in the covid viewer of the Balearic Ministry of Health. That is to say that all of them can be administered the fourth dose in the new vaccination campaign that begins next Monday, as announced this week by the Regional Minister, Patricia Gomez.

Second covid booster from next Monday

On the 26th, the first doses of this fourth batch will be administered to people over 79 years of age and residents of care facilities. According to the covid viewer, both on Ibiza and Formentera practically 100% of the residents over 80 years of age have already received the first three doses, the first two plus the booster dose. This percentage is practically the same on all the islands.

From mid-October, this second booster dose campaign will be extended to those over 60 years of age. Here, the population of the Pitiusas with three doses is much smaller. On Ibiza 95.7% of those between 70 and 79 years old have this booster dose and 83.2% of those in their sixties, percentages that in the case of Formentera are 97.3% and 86.4%. In the Balearic Islands as a whole, 97.2% of those in their 70s and 88.1% of those between 60 and 69 years of age have received the three shots against the coronavirus.

In the Comunitat as a whole, six out of every ten inhabitants have received the third dose (62.2%), a total of 496,574 people. A percentage that exceeds that registered in the Pitiusas, where slightly more than half of the population has been vaccinated three times against covid: 53.5% on Ibiza (52,132) and 51.3% (3,462) on Formentera. In all cases, the age group in which fewer booster doses have been administered is the youngest, from 20 to 29 years old. In Formentera, 16.6% of residents in their twenties received the booster, 21.9% in Ibiza and 29% in the whole of the Comunitat.

In the last week, in the Pitiusas islands, health workers administered a total of 309 vaccinations against covid, 303 on Ibiza and 6 on Formentera, according to the viewer. In both cases, the vast majority of them were third doses. On Ibiza, 29 first doses, 25 second doses and 236 extra doses were administered, while on Formentera two doses were administered to achieve the complete program and four booster doses.