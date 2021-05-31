Balearic Islands studies two cases of thrombosis in vaccinated people

The Regional Ministry of Health has informed the Ministry of Health of two cases of thrombosis in people vaccinated against Covid-19 that are under investigation to determine whether they are related to the vaccines. The Director General of Public Health, Maria Antònia Font, has emphasized that the two reported cases are of common thrombosis, not thrombocytopenia, which are the severe adverse effects linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine that motivated the change in the criteria for administration of this formula.

Font has pointed out that the two thrombosis in vaccinated patients are being analyzed and has assured that she does not know which vaccines were administered to these people.

The Regional Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, has pointed out that most of the adverse effects reported are mild and that most of the serious cases are of people whose side effects of the inoculation last several days, but who do not have sequelae.

