Active covid cases fall to 1,811 in Ibiza and Formentera and admissions drop 6% in 24 hours

The Can Misses Hospital microbiology laboratory yesterday reported 39 new infections of coronavirus in the Pitiusas, 36 in Ibiza and three in Formentera. As such, and taking into account the number of discharges made by doctors in the past few hours, the number of cases has fallen to 1811, 43 fewer than the previous day. Compared to the data provided last Sunday, this fall is very small, just 2.3%, but if the figures are compared with those provided a week ago, last August 16th, the fall is greater, 25.9%, although it should be borne in mind that this fall in infections in recent days includes the two deaths reported on 17th and 18th August.

One positive note is the fall in the number of patients with coronavirus requiring hospitalisation in the Pitiusas over the last 24 hours, 62 in total which is 6% less than on August 22nd. With respect to August 16th this fall is 26.1%. At the moment there are 49 covid patients on the ward, 47 in Ibiza and two in Son Espases hospital in Mallorca, which is one person less than the previous day. In Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are three fewer than on Sunday, thirteen in total, of which 12 are being treated in Ibiza and one is in Manacor Hospital ICU.

This weekend there have been no deaths in the Pitiusas, although there have been three in total in the rest of the islands, one of them a 19-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions who was admitted to Son Espases hospital.

The Health Department also explained that at the moment there are 1,749 people in the Pitiusas with mild symptoms of coronavirus or who are asymptomatic. Of this number, 1,667 are being monitored from home by primary care professionals in Ibiza. In Formentera there are 82.

In Ibiza the 14-day incidence of covid is well above that of the rest of the Balearic Islands, with 606.6 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. The municipality of the island with the highest incidence is Vila, with 737.4. Formentera is the Balearic island with the second lowest incidence of covid, with 369.6 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants.

