19.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Model Nieves Álvarez to present Pasarela Adlib in Ibiza 12th June

The Adlib catwalk, which will have a very limited capacity, will be aimed at specialised media and sector professionals

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Model Nieves Álvarez to present Pasarela Adlib in Ibiza 12th June
File image of the Pasarela Adlib

The model Nieves Álvarez will be the presenter of the Pasarela Adlib on 12th June at the bastion of Santa Lucía, where 16 designers will show their collections as part of the 50th anniversary of the brand.

This was announced yesterday in Madrid by the Councillor for Economic and Business Promotion and Municipal Cooperation of the Consell de Ibiza, María Fajarnés, who also announced that the designer Charo Ruiz will join the proposals of Tony Bonet, Ibimoda, Piluca Bayarri, Virginia Vald, Vintage Ibiza, Etikology, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Monika Maxim Ibiza, Estrivancus, Espardenyes Torres, K de Kose Kose, Dolors Miró, S72 Hat and Elisa Pomar.

maria fajarnes adlib fashion – Diario de Ibiza News
María Fajarnés during the presentation of the new edition of the Pasarela Adlib

All the designers taking part in this event have their own workshop on the island and make their collections by hand in Ibiza, complying with the regulations we are drawing up in defence of Adlib Ibiza”, said Fajarnés.

According to the councillor, “the Adlib catwalk, given the health measures that we currently have, will be a professional catwalk, aimed at specialized media and industry professionals and will have a very limited capacity “.

Fajarnés also stated that “there is no other label in the world capable of remaining unalterable to fashions, trends or crises like Adlib: a brand with a designation of origin and Ibizan stamp”.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte