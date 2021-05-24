Model Nieves Álvarez to present Pasarela Adlib in Ibiza 12th June

The model Nieves Álvarez will be the presenter of the Pasarela Adlib on 12th June at the bastion of Santa Lucía, where 16 designers will show their collections as part of the 50th anniversary of the brand.

This was announced yesterday in Madrid by the Councillor for Economic and Business Promotion and Municipal Cooperation of the Consell de Ibiza, María Fajarnés, who also announced that the designer Charo Ruiz will join the proposals of Tony Bonet, Ibimoda, Piluca Bayarri, Virginia Vald, Vintage Ibiza, Etikology, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Monika Maxim Ibiza, Estrivancus, Espardenyes Torres, K de Kose Kose, Dolors Miró, S72 Hat and Elisa Pomar.

“All the designers taking part in this event have their own workshop on the island and make their collections by hand in Ibiza, complying with the regulations we are drawing up in defence of Adlib Ibiza”, said Fajarnés.

According to the councillor, “the Adlib catwalk, given the health measures that we currently have, will be a professional catwalk, aimed at specialized media and industry professionals and will have a very limited capacity “.

Fajarnés also stated that “there is no other label in the world capable of remaining unalterable to fashions, trends or crises like Adlib: a brand with a designation of origin and Ibizan stamp”.