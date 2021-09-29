Adlib fashion travels to Holland for the event ‘Ibiza Goes to Holland’

Adlib Ibiza is being promoted in Holland with the event ‘Ibiza Goes to Holland’, thanks to an initiative organised by the companies NM Ibiza and DC Modelos, which has had the support of Adlib Ibiza to promote the brand in the emblematic Grote Kerk in the city of Goes, in the northwest of the Netherlands, as reported by the Consell in a press release.

For the event, which took place on 24th September, Adlib loaned dresses by designers Tony Bonet, Bianca, Lluís Ferrer, Vintage Ibiza and Artis, thus showing the evolution of handcrafted clothing made in Ibiza over the last 50 years. Vintage Ibiza, in addition to participating in the exhibition, starred in a parade with some iconic pieces, such as the dress worn by Queen Letizia on her last visit to Ibiza.

