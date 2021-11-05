The Govern installs devices on 77 boats of the Pitiusas to control fishing

The councillor believes that the advantages that the green boxes provide “are so obvious that, in the short term, everyone will be convinced” that they represent a significant improvement for the sector. For example, they will make it possible to know the degree of compliance with the future management plan, which contains an important novelty: thanks to the green boxes, fishers will be able to distribute the 210 days they can work per year as they wish. “They will be able to fish during the summer as many days as they want, without having to take the rest days stipulated until now (30 hours). That will be compensated in winter with the breaks they deem appropriate,” said De la Concha, who suggested that this solution “is the best taking into account the high seasonality that exists on the island, with a much higher demand in summer,” in addition to coincide with the time of lobster catches. The logical thing,” added the councillor, “is that the bulk of the days are used when there is more demand”.

